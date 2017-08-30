Delhi Confidential: Rebellion At Top

Virbhadra Singh Virbhadra Singh

The Congress party may well be in a crisis in Himachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been at loggerheads with state Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, has told MLAs that he will neither contest nor lead the party in the coming Assembly elections. Singh’s critics say he is trying to force the hand of the high command to sack Sukhu, as also to clear the path for his son Vikramaditya Singh. The MLAs want the high command to intervene urgently. Many, however, are also wondering where the party high command is. AICC general secretary in charge of the state, Sushilkumar Shinde, is away in Maharashtra celebrating the Ganesh festival. Party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is abroad. Ahmed Patel, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, is in Gujarat. And Sonia herself has more or less detached herself from everyday organisational issues.

In Verse We Talk!

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was back to his characteristic poetic mood as he gave the oath to newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs from West Bengal on Tuesday. “You will be real beauty, perform your duty,” he told them in jest. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, among those sworn-in, replied in similar vein: “…sometimes you should be naughty.” While five members took oath in Bangla, Shanta Chhetri, who comes from Darjeeling, took oath in Nepalese.

Party Hopping

Nagmani, son of legendary firebrand backward leader late Jagdev Prasad, is known for changing political hats. Appointed the working president of Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party on Tuesday, this is his 12th stint in eight different parties in the last over two decades after beginning his political career in Soshit Samaj Dal. He subsequently joined the Congress, Janata Dal, BJP, RJD, LJP, JD(U) and NCP, with a second round in some of them. He has found a taker each time. RLSP also believes that Nagmani, who belongs to the Koiri caste, will expand the party’s base.

