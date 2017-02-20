Delhi confidential: Prison Perks

Prison Perks

For those who believe that life in jail is tough for a convicted politician, it may be time to dispel any such notion. Consider what former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala has to say about his life in jail. In a video that has gone viral, Chautala — apparently out on parole — is seen telling his supporters that he watches TV serials, reads newspapers, gets ample sleep and good meals. He has space for walking, too.

Birds Of A Feather

With South Block naming Vikas Swarup as the new Indian High Commissioner to Canada, North America will have a galaxy of former spokespersons from the Ministry of External Affairs. Navtej Sarna, the Indian ambassador in Washington DC, and Syed Akbaruddin, the Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, are both former spokespersons. Swarup’s predecessor in Canada, Vishnu Prakash, was also spokesperson in the MEA.

Mission Arunachal

With the BJP slashing the strength of the Congress in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, and now eyeing Congress leaders at the panchayat level, Rahul Gandhi is sending Kerala leader Ramesh Chennithala to the state to assess the situation and submit a report. The Congress leadership wants Chennithala to make use of his experience in working with party units in the Northeast to find out what went wrong in the Arunachal unit. Chennithala, who is also the screening committee chairman for Manipur polls, will go to Arunachal from Manipur to meet state leaders.

Study In Contrast

The visits of Health Minister J P Nadda to two northeastern states over the weekend were a study in contrast. In Guwahati, the inauguration of a cancer hospital saw CM Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance. In neighbouring Tripura, though, both CM Manik Sarkar and the chief secretary stayed away from a vaccination event attended by Nadda. It was left to the state health minister and principal secretary (health) to represent the state government.

Post-Poll Sojourn

Now that Punjab elections are over, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has finally decided to visit Amritsar on the invitation of some Sikh organisations that want to felicitate him for organising the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Patna Sahib. Kumar had stayed away from the elections in Punjab, which witnessed a triangular fight between the SAD-BJP, Congress and AAP combine.