Delhi Confidential: Power Failure

MIDWAY THROUGH HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar’s briefing on the BJP National Executive meeting, the microphone stopped working. For a few uncomfortable moments, Javadekar and BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma were left tapping their microphones. The problem was apparently a power cut at the venue, in Lutyens’ Delhi. When the microphones finally started working again, a smiling Javadekar quipped, “All is well” — a line immortalised by Aamir Khan in Three Idiots.

Final Farewell

VETERAN ACTOR Om Puri’s death was mourned by many — in India as well as Pakistan. Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit tweeted a photograph of his last meeting with Om Puri in August last year, and described him as “down to earth” and a “great actor”. A known proponent of peace between India and Pakistan, the actor had denounced the ban on Pakistani artistes after the Uri attack.

Retirement Benefit

DINESHWAR SHARMA, who recently retired as Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, may be in the reckoning for the post of Governor. A Kerala-cadre IPS officer, Sharma completed his term last month and declined an extension offer. There is speculation that he may be given one of the several vacant posts of Governor, either in the North East or closer to Delhi. In the past too, many former IB chiefs have been sent to Raj Bhavans.

Factional Feud

NOWADAYS, IT seems Congress events in Haryana are incomplete without a street fight between supporters of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Tanwar. The Congress protest against the Centre’s demonetisation decision turned ugly on Friday in Bhiwani, Fatehabad and Gurgaon as partymen indulged in fistfights. The clashes came days after Sushil Kumar Shinde — who was asked by the party to look into the assault on state Congress president Tanwar, allegedly by Hooda supporters at a party event in Delhi — submitted his report to the high command.