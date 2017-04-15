Delhi Confidential: Poster Posture

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath

If positioning of posters inside the meeting hall is any indication, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to hog the limelight at the BJP national executive in Bhubaneswar over this weekend. Adityanath is the only party leader whose picture is placed inside the hall other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, and party veterans L K Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While pictures of the others are on the dais, the one in which Yogi is flanked by Modi and Shah is placed opposite the dais. Outside the venue, however, Modi and Shah dominate the scene — Adityanath is just one of the 13 party CMs in the posters and hoardings.

Faulty Metre

Manipur governor Najma Heptulla turned nostalgic at a mushaira — an Urdu Poetry event — in Delhi on Friday. Recalling her family’s association with the language, she said her relatives wrote shayari (poetry). She then mentioned an incident from her childhood. The former Union minister said she always found a particular couplet of Urdu poet Mir difficult to comprehend. Her teacher had to make repeated efforts to make her grasp it — yet, the meaning eluded her in those days, she recalled.

No Light On Head

The CRPF has remained without a chief for more than a month, as the Home Ministry is yet to appoint a full-time director-general for the paramilitary force. While West Bengal-cadre IPS officer R K Pachnanda was said to be the front-runner earlier, it appears the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Appointments, which is yet to clear his name, is not going with the Home Ministry’s recommendation. The committee is said to be in favour of waiting for nomination of some other officer.

Extension In Absence

The DEADLINE for slogan competition, organised by the MHA for national platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, has had to be extended, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not available for the inauguration on April 24-25. The completion was to be launched at Vigyan Bhavan in the Prime Minister’s presence.

