Delhi Confidential: Poll Philosophy

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

Poll Philosophy

Notwithstanding the speculation on SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s vote during the Presidential polls, SP leaders suggest otherwise. Ahead of polling on Monday, Mulayam is learnt to have instructed his party MPs to vote for Opposition candidate Meira Kumar. He also reasoned that in political battles one should not vote on the basis of winning potential. Incidentally, Mulayam’s nephew and SP MP Dharmendra Yadav was one of the election agents for Meira along with Congress’s Deepender Hooda and BSP’s Veer Singh.

Babu And The Bug

Officials in the Lok Sabha secretariat were in for a shock on Tuesday when a senior director found a spider in the bowl of daal he ordered from the Parliament canteen. The official threw up repeatedly and then complained to A P Jitender Reddy, chairman of the Food Management Committee of Parliament, and S S Ahluwalia, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. Reddy responded promptly, promising immediate action.

Sound Of Silence

Does silence also speak? Perhaps yes, as indicated by the studied silence maintained by former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani at the NDA meeting this morning, calling for obtaining an alliance endorsement for the candidature of M Venkaiah Naidu in the Vice-Presidential election, and through the process of filing of his nomination papers. Lips tightly pursed, a grim-faced Advani kept his sight fixed on the floor through the prolonged exercise.

Camaraderie In Well

The unusual camaraderie displayed by MPs of rival factions of the AIADMK in the Rajya Sabha enthused members. AIADMK members were in the Well, demanding exemption of their state from the NEET examination. V Maitreyan, who is in the OPS camp, was in the Well but some distance away from the other AIADMK MPs. AIADMK floor leader A Navaneethakrishnan walked up to Maitreyan and asked him to lead the slogan-shouting. Later, DMK’s Kanimozhi asked the duo how they were leading the protest together. She also pointed it out to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App