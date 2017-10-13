Delhi confidential: Playing safe

The decision on announcing a CM face for Himachal has now already missed a deadline — of declaration of poll dates. The decision on announcing a CM face for Himachal has now already missed a deadline — of declaration of poll dates.

With less than a month to go for the polls, the BJP appears to have reconciled itself against the idea of announcing a CM candidate, given that it has the potential to spark a factional feud among supporters of two prominent hopefuls — Nadda and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Energy Vs Experience

With state unit after state unit of the Congress passing resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president, why should the Youth Congress be left behind? The Indian Youth Congress, too, passed a resolution arguing that as 65 per cent of the population is below 30 years of age, the country needs a young, honest and sincere person to lead it. Interestingly, just last week, Rahul named 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh as the party’s chief ministerial face in Himachal Pradesh. Age is not a criteria in Himachal, the argument there being experience. The Youth Congress, meanwhile, said it was confident that the young and energetic Rahul would provide young and energetic leadership to the Congress.

Solar Shock

After the Congress in Kerala got the solar shock, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi summoned the top leadership to Delhi on Friday. Although high command leaders tried to downplay it, saying the meeting was to discuss complaints over organisational elections, the fact that the calls went to leaders from Rahul’s office only this morning indicates the reason for the meeting. Former CM Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress chief M M Hassan, his predecessor V M Sudheeran and KPCC vice-president V D Satheesan will all land in Delhi on Friday. The twist in the solar case has come as a rude shock for the Congress leadership, which has been targeting the BJP over the Jay Shah issue.

