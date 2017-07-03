Delhi confidential: Perks of a young party

Going by the assessment of his own party members, Arvind Kejriwal may attend weddings of a couple more of his MLAs soon. Going by the assessment of his own party members, Arvind Kejriwal may attend weddings of a couple more of his MLAs soon.

Perks of a young party

It is not unusual for top political leaders to get invited to weddings of family members of their party leaders. However, Arvind Kejriwal gets wedding invitations of a slightly different sort — of his own MLAs. In the two years as Delhi Chief Minister, the AAP chief has attended the weddings of four of his MLAs, the last one being that of Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha the previous weekend. Going by the assessment of his own party members, Kejriwal may attend weddings of a couple more of his MLAs soon. Call it the perks of leading a new party with younger leaders.

Kanhaiya surprise

“Jaativaad se azadi, manuwad se azadi, brashtachar se azadi, bhukmari se azadi…. hum leke rahenge azadi, tum kuch bhi karlo, hai hak hamari azadi.” Sounds like slogans on the JNU campus? They are, and yet they are not. If the lyrics of a promotional video song played at an event organised by the National Herald newspaper caught attention because of the familiar azadi chant, there was more surprise in store at the event. Kanhaiya Kumar, the former student union chief of JNU who popularised the azadi chant, appeared in a short film which followed the song and berated the BJP. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi too appeared in the video.

Riot count in works

Having ruffled feathers over comments about Kashmiri Pandits deserving minority status and then asking Pakistan supporters to go to that country, Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi is getting down to serious business. The minorities commission, which Rizvi heads, has sought data from the home ministry on the number of riots that have happened in the past three years and a state-wise break up of these. There may be more fireworks in the offing.

