Delhi confidential: Parking In ‘Party’

Former Chief Election Commissioner H S Brahma has an interesting anecdote about how some people tried to take the political route to park black money after November 8. Speaking at a conference on demonetisation and its effect on political financing, organised by the Association for Democratic Reforms, the straight-talking former IAS officer recalled how a person had approached him to ask how long it takes to get a new political party registered. Told that it will take at least 5-6 months, the person gave up the idea, saying he needed to do it before the demonetisation period ended on December 31.

Missing In Action

As the Congress released its list of star campaigners, the absence of some names evoked curiosity. Former Union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal was missing, as was former Rajya Sabha MP Rashid Alvi. When Parliament was in session, Jaiswal was often spotted in the Central Hall. Also missing from the list is former Lok Sabha MP from Moradabad and former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Representing Change

The hearing in the BCCI case in Supreme Court on Tuesday saw a sharp exchange between senior lawyers Gopal Subramanium and Kapil Sibal. While Subramanium acts as amicus curiae in the case, Sibal has, over a period, represented the BCCI, its former president N Srinivasan, and also some state associations. On Tuesday, Sibal said he was representing not BCCI but state associations. This prompted Subramanium to comment: “My friend is like Mark Antony of Rome. He appears for different persons at different points in time.” Sibal was quick to retort: “And Mr Subramanium is like the North Star. He always remains constant and appears only for one person.”