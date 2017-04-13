Delhi Confidential: On Track

RAILWAY MINISTER Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday had to face some unhappy MPs, including one from his own party, who complained about unfulfilled promises of new trains and gauge conversions. In the Lok Sabha, BJP’s Kairana MP Hukum Singh asked the minister about the shuttle train between Delhi and Shamli. “The honourable rail minister had gone there, people had welcomed him and myself and the minister had flagged off the train with green flags. But the train never returned.” Prabhu seemed to have taken the swipe in the right spirit. Explaining that it would be impossible to provide impromptu responses to questions of all 542 MPs about trains in their respective constituencies, he said he would inform them individually after collecting information from his ministry. “But I would assure Hukum Singhji that the colour of the flag he had seen (me waving in Shamli) was green only,” he said.

Overreach worries

ON MORE than one occasion during the budget session of Parliament, MPs had expressed concerns on the issue of “judicial overreach”. The Supreme Court’s recent order banning sale of alcohol near highways and the Madras High Court’s order asking the state government to waive all farm loans had also been raised in the Rajya Sabha. The issue apparently weighed on the minds of the MPs after the end of the session as well when they assembled for customary tea in Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari’s chamber on Wednesday afternoon. Some MPs, a few of whom have been caught in the tug of war between the Supreme Court and the BCCI, were heard discussing the growing overreach of the courts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have picked up the conversation as he stopped by but did not offer his thoughts.

Square One

AFTER ONE year of early announcement of its monsoon forecast, things seem to have returned to normal at the Indian Meteorological Department. Last year, the IMD had unveiled its first monsoon forecast in the second week of April, the earliest that it had done in the last 10 years. The forecast usually comes in the third or fourth week, mostly after April 20. This year, the IMD is learnt to have been planning it for April 15, still an early date, although it is a Saturday. But those plans have gone awry, apparently because of unavailability of Science and Technology Minister Harshvardhan on that date. The monsoon forecast is now likely to come on or after April 18.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now