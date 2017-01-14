Delhi confidential: On opposite sides

Kapil Sibal Kapil Sibal

The legal battle in the Election Commission of India between the father-son duo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav over control of the Samajwadi Party, and its election symbol in the poll season, saw an interesting battle of wits on Friday between senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mohan Parasaran, who was Solicitor General of India when Sibal was the Union Law Minister in the Manmohan Singh government. While Sibal argued on behalf UP Chief Minister Akhilesh, Parasaran appeared for father Mulayam.

Track To Tribunal

It’s suddenly the season for top Railway officials to leave en masse for the Railway Claims Tribunal. Nearly 12 top Traffic Service officers, including three additional members in the Railway Board, will join the Tribunal, the highest in one go. Financial Commissioner Shahzad Shah, who retires next month, has also been selected for a Claims Tribunal appointment.

Swear By The Flag

As the debate on nationalism rages on, the RSS in Delhi does not want to leave any stone unturned to keep the momentum going. The Sangh has asked its volunteers to hoist the national flag in every mohalla in the national capital territory on Republic Day. Gaiety and patriotic fervour should mark the ceremonies, they have been told. Interestingly, the RSS, which swears by the concept of Akhand Bharat, did not observe the Republic Day officially for 51 years — until 2002.

Fighting The Badals

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for nine seats in Punjab. These include Jalalabad, from where Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal is contesting, and Lambi, the seat of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. One gets to hear that the Congress is set to field high-profile candidates in both seats, and the party is said to be zeroing in on several names. Some time ago cricketer Harbhajan Singh had met top Congress leaders, sparking off speculations. The AAP, which expects to fare well in next month’s polls, has already fielded Lok Sabha MP and popular comedy star Bhagwant Mann against Badal junior, and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh against Badal senior.