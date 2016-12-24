Delhi Confidential: On Guard

NIA director-general Sharad Kumar NIA director-general Sharad Kumar

After giving him extension for the second time, the Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared the proposal to grant Z-category security to NIA director-general Sharad Kumar based on threat assessment of intelligence agencies. Kumar will be among the few DGs who will get the second highest security cover. Set up after the November 2008 Mumbai attack, the federal agency looks after all key terror cases, and its officers are given security from time to time based on review by IB.

Playing Screen Guard

Having encouraged a street play festival, Udaan Utsav, at Delhi University last year, the RSS is now imparting some lessons on nationalism to aspiring filmmakers. A three-day workshop, Udaan Utsav-2, was recently held at the Film City in Noida, and saw the presence of top RSS pracharaks. Among those present were All-India prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya, All-India sahprachar pramukh J Nandkumar, Uttar kshetra prachar pramukh Narendra Kumar and Yogendra, the founder of RSS’s cultural wing Sanskar Bharti. The pracharaks set the ball rolling with the motto: “Cinema should be used for nation building and art for unity.” It is now to be seen who will now run with that ball.

Spouse or no Spouse

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has reversed its decision against issuing air tickets “in lieu of spouse” to unmarried MPs after some Parliamentarians took up the matter with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. MPs are entitled to eight air tickets for spouses every year —- for unmarried MPs, it is issued as “in lieu of spouse”. After it was taken up with the Speaker, the Lok Sabha Secretary General has now issued an order that unmarried MPs would continue to get the facility.