Delhi confidential: Off The Radar

Off the radar

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi lands in Meghalaya Tuesday – his second visit for campaigning since elections were announced – party leaders are wondering why Nagaland has fallen off the party’s and its chief’s radar. Rahul has not visited Nagaland and addressed only one meeting in Tripura. The Congress is not in a happy position in Nagaland. It has decided to contest only 23 seats. Five out of the 23 pulled out, leaving only 18 contestants in the fray due to cash crunch. Party leaders expect the ruling NPF to finish first, followed by the BJP-NDPP led by Neiphiu Rio. They expect the Conrad Sangma-led NPP also to pick up some seats.

Mirror principle

The number of mirrors in the new swanky headquarters of the BJP is amusing. Almost every corner of the three-tower, multi-storeyed building has big mirrors, there are mirrors in the corridors. Some say the mirrors were placed to fulfill the Vaastu Shastra principles – mirrors are supposed to counteract negative energy and bring positive energy – while one leader quipped that mirrors should ensure that every leader of the party maintains their image well.

Back to tradition

The BSP, which surprised its rivals by contesting local body elections last year despite being out of power in UP, seems to have gone back on its tradition of skipping bypolls. With last day of nomination to bypolls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats ending Tuesday, the BSP remains the only major party that has not announced its candidate. The party seems to have decided to not field a candidate. Meanwhile, opposition SP and Congress, which are contesting separately, are hoping that BSP supremo Mayawati will nudge party cadres to give tacit support to their candidates against the incumbent BJP. It remains wishful thinking as Mayawati has so far not indicated her mind to senior party leaders.

Surprise holiday

Maldives may be in turmoil, but its embassy has been functioning smoothly. As the government in Male moved for extension of emergency on Monday, many found the Maldives embassy closed for business. The reason was unusual: they were observing a holiday on account of Shivaji Jayanti.

