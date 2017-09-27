Delhi confidential: Of V-Cs and CVs

BHU V-C G C Tripathi . BHU V-C G C Tripathi .

Among the changes that took place in BHU after the appointment of G C Tripathi as Vice-Chancellor in November 2014 was disappearance of the bio-data of the Visitor (President of India), Chancellor (Dr Karan Singh) and Vice-Chancellor from the website of the university. All three profiles used to be available in the “Administration” section of the website. Sources said that since Tripathi was not interested in putting up his CV, the CVs of the Visitor and Chancellor were removed. When The Indian Express filed an RTI query for a copy of the order to pull down the information, BHU responded with “information not available”. Interestingly, the “History” section has CVs of three previous V-Cs. But Tripathi’s CV cannot be accessed there either.

The Congress on Tuesday relieved Bihar unit chief Ashok Choudhary of his post. If sources close to him are to be believed, Choudhary first got the news from the media. While AICC general secretary in charge of the organisation Janardan Dwivedi confirmed that Choudhary had been relieved of the post, but was silent on who would discharge the work until a new president is appointed, AICC pointsman for Bihar C P Joshi put out a statement saying Kaukab Qadri, a BPCC vice president, has been given the charge.

The BJP youth wing (BJYM) held a rally in Kangra last week. It was attended by party chief Amit Shah and MP and former BJYM chief Anurag Thakur, who was left out of a BJYM rally in the state last month. What raised eyebrows was the absence of BJYM’s current chief Poonam Mahajan, who had attended the previous rally. So, it seems to be a score of 1-1 for the current chief and her predecessor, as both have not appeared together in the two major rallies. What got everyone more curious was the slogans in favour of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal even though the state unit is awaiting the party leadership’s call on whether there will be a CM candidate for the polls later this year.

