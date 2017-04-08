Delhi confidential: Note-Worthy

Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.

Rajya Sabha was witness to the singing skills of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes. While participating in a discussion on a private member’s Bill seeking inclusion of Tulu and Kodava languages of Karnataka in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Fernandes broke into an impromptu song in Tulu. He said his fellow MP and Kannadiga Jairam Ramesh had been provoking him to speak in Tulu. He decided to sing a song instead. Fernandes, who hails from Udupi area of Karnataka, said he used to sing this song as a child. The song was meant to tame buffaloes. His singing left not just the MPs, including Ramesh, impressed, but elicited a compliment from Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was presiding at that time. “You sing like a regular singer,” Roy said.

Date Dilemma

It is that time of the year again when the NDA government starts publicising its achievements while celebrating the formation of the government in May 2014. A letter has gone out from I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to all ministries seeking a three-page report on achievements, preferably in bullet points. The government wants to compile them and release a booklet. The letter dated April 7 sets the same day as the deadline, leaving some bureaucrats wondering whether there is a printing error.

Speaker To Stage

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan doesn’t miss an opportunity to show her appreciation for women who have made a mark. On April 11, a play on Ahilya Bai Holkar, written by Mahajan, will be staged by a theatre group from Indore in the Parliament Library building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also be present. Mahajan has often said that Ahilya Bai, a queen of the Maratha-ruled Malwa kingdom of which Indore was a part, who tried to protect her kingdom from Muslim invaders has been her role model.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now