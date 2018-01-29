Delhi Confidential: No Invite

Some BJP leaders, who had attended Republic Day At Home reception even during Pranab Mukherjee’s term, found they had not been invited this year by Ram Nath Kovind. Some BJP leaders, who had attended Republic Day At Home reception even during Pranab Mukherjee’s term, found they had not been invited this year by Ram Nath Kovind.

No Invite

BJP leaders who took pride in elevation of Ram Nath Kovind, who was also a party spokesman once, as the President are suddenly miffed with the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Some of them, who had attended Republic Day At Home reception even during Pranab Mukherjee’s term, found they had not been invited this year by the first-ever President from the BJP stable.

Behind The Scene

The spectacular show put up by BSF women bikers at Rajpath this Republic Day has come as a redemption of sorts for Himachal cadre IPS officer Satwant Atwal Trivedi. As IG of the intelligence division of the force, it was Trivedi who oversaw the raising and training of the women’s biker team after it was commissioned in October 2016. Trivedi even suffered a broken foot while getting the team ready for its performances. Last year, in March, while the team was training for a show on Women’s Day under Trivedi’s supervision, one of the bikers lost control and ran over her foot. Months after she returned to work, she proposed the idea of making the team perform on Republic Day.

Party Matters

The turmoil in the CPM appears to be intensifying with each passing day. With its Kerala unit engulfed in yet another crisis with the son of its state head being named in a financial fraud case, the party’s central leaders appeared to be in utter confusion. A few days after Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury gave contradictory statements over the latter’s offer to resign from the general secretary post after his stand on political line got defeated in the Kolkata meeting, another politburo member — S Ramachandran Pillai — gave a statement that Yechury did offer to resign, but is continuing in the top post after the politburo asked him to do so. Interestingly, the statement by Pillai, considered to be close to Karat, has set tongues wagging within the party.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App