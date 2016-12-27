Delhi confidential: New Track

In fact, he also gave a lecture on “Housing for all by 2022” through video conference. In fact, he also gave a lecture on “Housing for all by 2022” through video conference.

RAILWAYS MINISTER Suresh Prabhu is on an inauguration spree this month. Among the new works that he is set to inaugurate across the country are ladies’ waiting halls, WiFi at stations, a new display board at a station, a booking counter, a hostel building, foundation stone for a local rail line, a new escalator etc. While he may be present in person for some of these, the others will be done through video conference. In fact, he also gave a lecture on “Housing for all by 2022” through video conference.

Rallying Call

FOR THE BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Lucknow on January 2 seems to have become a prestige issue. Those who are seeking party tickets to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have been asked to gather as many people as possible to attend the rally. The party has already asked its organisers in its 1.28 lakh booths to attend the rally.

Sour Note

WHILE THE IPS and IAS associations have locked horns several times in the past, the rivalry seemed to spill over to an event organised by the IPS Wives Welfare Association (IPSWWA) on December 18. The IPSWWA had organised a one-day exhibition on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ at the New Moti Bagh complex, which houses a large number of IAS officers. As loud music blared through the speakers, the wife of a senior IAS officer went to the venue and asked the organisers to turn off the music. The IPS officers’ wives refused to comply. The IAS officer’s wife then called up the authorities and complained, even as the event continued.

Home Seva

FOLLOWING IN the footsteps of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Union Home Ministry is set to roll out a Twitter Seva Cell that aims to provide public service redressal in the most effective manner. The Home Ministry will channelise the messages received from the public to the concerned joint secretary who will have to resolve them. Joint Secretary (Police- I) Kumar Alok has been made the nodal officer for the pilot project.