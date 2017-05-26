Delhi confidential: New Assignment

President Pranab Mukherjee will remain without a press secretary for the remaining two months of his tenure. His press secretary, Venu Rajamony, an Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as Indian ambassador to the Netherlands and is all set to take up his new assignment next week. The President’s secretary, Omita Paul, said on Thursday that it has been decided that the vacancy will not be filled in the current presidency.

Uncommon Complaint

It is not unusual for party legislators and workers to complain about ministers not sparing enough time or paying enough attention to their concerns. But of late, an unusual complaint is being heard about a senior BJP minister. The minister is apparently an ardent follower of the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Whenever the serial is aired, the minister has been seen to remain glued to his television set. At these times, the complaint goes, he hardly participates in conversations or pays heed to the concerns of his visitors.

Heartburn Over Head

The change at the top of the Foreigners Division in the Home Ministry is causing some heartburn among the mid- and top-level officers of the ministry. Satpal Chauhan, the Economic Advisor in the ministry, was recently given charge of the division. It was earlier under the charge of Secretary (Border Management). In the past, an Additional Secretary-rank official has also headed the Foreigners Division. Though Chauhan is an Additional Secretary, he is not an IAS officer. He belongs to the Indian Economic Service. The Foreigners Division has also been in news because of its recent crackdown on some NGOs receiving foreign funds.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now