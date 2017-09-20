Delhi Confidential: Nap Snapped

Smriti Irani Smriti Irani

Nap Snapped

Having received full charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry after the Cabinet reshuffle, Smriti Irani has got down to identifying loopholes in functioning in an effort to plug them. She recently made sudden visits to Soochna Bhawan and Doordarshan headquarters, two main offices under the I&B Ministry. She spotted some employees taking a nap in one office and found some staff members missing from their desk in another office building. Irani even got it captured on phone camera. Obviously, the message has gone down that the staff must improve work ethic, as I&B is no longer additional charge.

Still A Disciplinarian

When the CPI(M) expelled young Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee, many could not help but remember Somnath Chatterjee, the party veteran who had also been expelled citing indiscipline. So how does the veteran Marxist view the young MP’s expulsion? Although expelled, the former Lok Sabha Speaker more or less agrees with the decision. Chatterjee says he was initially sympathetic to Ritabrata. But his act of approaching the media and speaking against the party was unpardonable, he feels. Interestingly, the CPI(M) is keen to take back Chatterjee and party general secretary Sitaram Yechury had met and asked him to return. But CPI(M) rules say an expelled member will have to approach the party seeking re-induction, and Chatterjee is not keen to take that route.

Commemorative Stamp

Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan unveiled a stamp on Maharaja Agrasen on Monday. In a tweet, the minister said Maharaja Agrasen was “socialism’s first proponent…and his life and ideals have inspired generations”. He also said the Maldives had issued a stamp to commemorate Maharaja Agrasen’s contribution to society, and the stamp he unveiled was in view of increasing trade between India and the Maldives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App