Delhi confidential: Mulayam-like Outcome

Mulayam-like Outcome

Though rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav did not commit the same mistake as Mulayam Singh Yadav, he met with the same fate in his fight for the party’s name and electoral symbol. The Election Commission on Friday rejected Yadav’s claim. While Mulayam’s paperwork was shoddy and incomplete, the JD(U) veteran had submitted some 450 affidavits to the Election Commission to support his claim for the party’s name and symbol. Mulayam, in a feud with his son Akhilesh for control of the Samajwadi Party, did not back his claim with affidavits. While Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal was on the winning side in the Mulayam-Akhilesh war, he could not repeat the same for Sharad Yadav.

No Mood For Cheer

While the BJP cheered the Moody’s rating upgrade for India on Friday, it was not without some inconveniences caused by RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was slated to tom-tom the rating upgrade from the party headquarters in Delhi. However, he was almost an hour late because he could not avoid meeting a BMS delegation, invited by the government to flag off the issues of “workers and labourers”. The meeting was slated around the same time along with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Goyal said the BMS leaders praised the initiatives taken by the Modi government. However, the BMS held protests in Delhi against “the anti-labour policies of the BJP-led government.” Goyal admitted that trade union leaders, affiliated to the RSS, have given some suggestions which the government would look into.

Twist In Tale

A recent status report submitted by the CBI to Delhi High Court in connection with the case of missing JNU student Najeeb has got tongues wagging in the agency. The status report, filed under the leadership of CBI director Alok Verma, has said that an autodriver who said he had dropped Najeeb to Jamia before he went missing was lying. It said the auto driver had been coerced into making the statement by Delhi police. Interestingly, when Delhi police revealed it had a breakthrough in the case through the autodriver in November 2016, Delhi police was headed by Alok Verma.

Running For Record

The Congress in Kerala is gunning for a Guinness record. Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala is on a month-long statewide yatra to highlight what he calls anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre and the CPM-led regime in Kerala. And the party plans to collect 1 crore signatures during the yatra. The signatures are being collected on white pieces of cloth by party workers right from the booth level. In the end, the party plans to stitch these pieces into a white banner which will be displayed both in Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi. The party expects the final product to be 60 km in length. Those close to Chennithala say they are in the process of approaching Guinness officials staking claim for a record.

