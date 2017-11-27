Delhi Confidential: Mann ka network

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann ki Baat programme is an official event, it doesn’t stop the BJP from leveraging it for political purposes. The BJP in Gujarat deployed about 200 leaders across the state to go for the Mann ki Baat programme to at least one location in each Assembly segment on Sunday. Among those who were assigned duties by the Pravas Vibhaag of the state unit included party chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and several other Union Ministers such as Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Uma Bharti and Jual Oram. The purpose of the exercise appeared to be to send a reminder to the electorate that a Gujarati was the Prime Minister and to nudge the electorate to further add to his prestige through their vote.

Digital wedding

The BJP’s digital push has surfaced ahead of the wedding of Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s son next Sunday. The invitations being sent out are not only through WhatsApp messages but also e-cards. Disclaimers include a declaration that no dowry has been exchanged.

Not quite out

Almost five months after the Election Commission disqualified Narottam Mishra, a senior cabinet minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, he remains unaffected. Mishra is among the few selected leaders from different states brought in for electoral work in Gujarat. Mishra has practically avoided his disqualification from getting notified on the basis of a flurry of legal cases against the Election Commission’s order. Last heard, his case was awaiting a final order, without which he continues to enjoys the fruits of being in the power matrix.

