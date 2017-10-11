Delhi confidential: Man of the Season

Yogi Adiyanath seems to be the toast of the BJP’s political projects. Yogi Adiyanath seems to be the toast of the BJP’s political projects.

Even as he tries to match up to the job as UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adiyanath seems to be the toast of the BJP’s political projects. While he was roped in by the leadership to participate in the BJP padyatra against political violence in Kerala, the saffron-robed leader seems to have got new assignments. Adityanath is likely to travel to Kutch, Surat and Vapi later this week to participate in the ongoing Gujarat Gaurav Yatra of the BJP state unit in the run-up to the Assembly elections. In the process, the UP Chief Minister will render services in two different states — Kerala and Gujarat — in consecutive weeks as per party orders.

Harsh reality

Soon after the Supreme Court banned sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region on Monday, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted: “Welcome decision by the SC on ban of firecrackers sales in NCR. Comes as a huge support for my #GreenDiwali initiative for our environment.” The excitement was short-lived. Trolled on Twitter, Vardhan soon deleted his post and instead focused his tweets on the press conference held for the upcoming India International Science Festival in Chennai. In August, Vardhan had launched the ‘Harit Diwali, Swasth Diwali’ campaign for the #GreenDiwali campaign to encourage people to participate in combating air pollution.

Vacant Plot Thickens

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that his ministry has decided that heads of organisations will be appointed before retirement of incumbents — such as appointment of Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba as OSD in MHA; Y C Modi as OSD in National Investigation Agency, who will take over as D-G later this month; and R K Mishra as D-G, Sashastra Seema Bal. The ministry, however, is yet to appoint the Chief of Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) after the retirement of Meeran Borwankar on September 30, while the post of D-G, Narcotics Control Bureau, is lying vacant for months. The additional charge of BPR&D is being looked after by NSG D-G Sudhir Pratap Singh and Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mitra holds the charge of NCB D-G.

