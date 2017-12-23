Delhi confidential: In The Chair

Roy did not oblige, pointing out that the minister had to finish the speech by 3.30 pm so that the House could take up private members’ Bills. As Salim started arguing, Roy suggested he could ask questions after the reply. Roy did not oblige, pointing out that the minister had to finish the speech by 3.30 pm so that the House could take up private members’ Bills. As Salim started arguing, Roy suggested he could ask questions after the reply.

During a discussion on Cyclone Ockhi in the Lok Sabha in the afternoon, Arjun Charan Sethi, who was chairing the session, said he had to go for some urgent work and requested TMC MP Saugata Roy to preside as there was no member from the panel of chairmen available. When Roy, a vehement critic of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, stood up, Opposition MPs cheered him, with one saying that the arrangement should be permanent. But Roy sat on the chair and called Home Minister Rajnath Singh to reply. CPM MP Mohammad Salim protested, saying he was also supposed to speak. Roy did not oblige, pointing out that the minister had to finish the speech by 3.30 pm so that the House could take up private members’ Bills. As Salim started arguing, Roy suggested he could ask questions after the reply. To pacify Salim, Rajnath said: “Salimji, I will mention the name of West Bengal in my reply.”

Emotional Time

Many Congress veterans, who worked with Sonia Gandhi over the years, spoke emotionally at Friday’s CWC meeting, the first chaired by Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. Ahmed Patel, who was political secretary to Sonia, said she used to scold him at times but she has a big heart. He then asked Sonia to forgive him if he had made any mistake. After all, humans do err. AICC in charge of Jharkhand R P N Singh is learnt to have said that the party should take decisions quickly. He said indecision and delayed decisions cost the party at times.

CM Connection

Guess what son Anurag Thakur was doing in Delhi while father Prem Kumar Dhumal was in Shimla trying to retrieve the chief ministership of Himachal Pradesh, after having lost his seat in the Assembly election. Thakur, a Lok Sabha member from Hamirpur, was constantly on the mobile phone while spending most of his time in the company of Deepender Hooda, son of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Dushyant Singh, son of Vasundhara Raje. Makes one wonder if wards of former, incumbent and aspirant chief ministers have tips for one another to cope with testing situations.

