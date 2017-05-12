Delhi Confidential: Letter Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IF RSS-AFFILIATED Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) has its way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get letters from all districts of the country with an appeal to prohibit China from investing in India and debar Chinese companies from filing tenders for contracts in border states. In a new campaign against China, the SJM has published a ‘Suraksha Abhiyan Memorandum’, which it wants to send to the Prime Minister through every district magistrate in the country. The memorandum says Chinese companies are causing closure of millions of small business and huge unemployment for the youth and its “misdeeds” as a neighbouring country is causing repetitive harassment to India.

Next Stop Paris

VINAY MOHAN Kwatra is headed to Paris as India’s Ambassador in France. An accomplished diplomat, Kwatra had come to the rescue of South Block, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed a diplomat with high proficiency in Hindi-to-English and English-to-Hindi interpretation during bilateral meetings soon after taking charge. Soon, Kwatra was travelling with the Prime Minister to all destinations around the world. He was then moved as the Joint Secretary (Americas division), a key relationship Modi wanted to put on high gear. Thereafter, he was transferred to the Prime Minister’s Office as one of the joint secretaries. Now, he has got the important job of putting Delhi’s relationship with France on the front foot, after the election of President Emmanuel Macron.

Shifted, Finally

THE LONG-DRAWN tussle between Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and her Secretary Leena Nair had heated up to such an extent that several senior officers, including joint secretaries and additional secretaries, had sought a transfer out of the ministry over the past several months. On Wednesday, it culminated in the transfer of Nair to the Tribal Affairs Ministry. Those in the know point out that the transfer had much to do with the minister’s constant complaints to the PMO regarding Nair not clearing many of the ministry files.

Focus On Odisha

THAT the BJP is taking Odisha very seriously was evident when two Union ministers were present on Thursday at a meeting to resolve pending issues of the Pandit Ragunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada. Apart from Health Minister J P Nadda, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from the state, was present at the meeting attended by officials from the state government and the Union ministry. The Medical Council of India was been asked after the meeting to inspect some other government medical colleges in the state and submit a report by May 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now