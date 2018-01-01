Delhi confidential: Kitchen Inspection

Amit Shah Amit Shah

Kitchen Inspection

On a lean working day last Saturday, BJP chief Amit Shah took party workers by surprise when he walked in unannounced at the canteen in BJP headquarters. While party colleagues Anil Baluni and Sanjay Mayukh accompanied him, Shah’s personal staff rushed with his tiffin after learning that he had gone to the canteen for lunch. While Shah invited mediapersons present for an informal chat over lunch, the real purpose of his visit emerged soon: an informal, unannounced inspection to keep the canteen managers on their toes regarding their service standards.

Three In, Three Out

The Election Commission announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats this week — Alwar and Ajmer in Rajasthan, and Uluberia in West Bengal. Interestingly, there has been no announcement for three other Lok Sabha seats — Gorakhpur, Phulpur (both in UP), and Araria (Bihar) — which fell vacant around the same time. Gorakhpur was vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Phulpur by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Araria fell vacant on the death of RJD leader Mohammad Taslimuddin. While it’s important for the BJP to retain Gorakhpur and Phulpur, Araria is also crucial, as the saffron party is a new ally in the state government. Although it is the Election Commission’s prerogative to hold elections whenever it seems fit, this staggered announcement is curious.

Fixing A Venue

Will the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) session be held in Mohali, Punjab? The buzz in the Congress so far has been that the AICC plenary could be held in Karnataka. A logical move, as an AICC session to ratify Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as Congress president would energise the cadre and leaders alike in the southern state, which is going to the polls in early 2018. Sources in the party now say that Mohali is also in consideration as a venue. Logistically, Mohali suits well since it is closer to Delhi and has the infrastructure to host such a big congregation. Some of the top leaders have held meetings with Rahul as well as Priyanka Gandhi in the last 48 hours, triggering speculation regarding a revamp of the AICC. It is to be seen whether Rahul will be able to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee, even as those close to him say he is keen.

Will He? Will He Not?

With the last week of his first session in Rajya Sabha starting on Tuesday, BJP leaders are wondering whether party president Amit Shah will speak in the House. It appears that Shah is not averse to speaking either on the issue of triple talaq or the legislation on GST, both of which could be taken up by the Upper House this week. The ultimate decision obviously lies with the party floor managers, and Shah is ready to wait for their cue.

