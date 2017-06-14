Delhi confidential: In Dilemma

Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi

In Dilemma

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi is treading cautiously on the issue of female genital mutilation considering the cordial links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community. At first, Maneka announced a legislation to end the practice following representations from women of the Dawoodi Bohra community. On the advice of ministry officials, it was later decided that she would write to Syedna and ask him to abolish the practice on his own. It is now learnt that the ministry has briefed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the matter. And it has been decided that the PMO will initiate a conversation with the Syedna on its own.

On Officer’s Duty

Having first left the government red-faced by dragging it to court, Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr Jagdish Prasad now has a consultant to help his cause, although officers rarely appoint their own media consultants. Rashmi Kumar, a former television journalist, has been appointed media consultant to the DGHS. Dr Prasad, whose tenure as DGHS was to end in February, had moved the court a day earlier on the ground that the government decision to increase

In Demand

A K Sharma, a 1987-batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre, seems to be the most sought-after officer in CBI. Sharma, who joined the agency in 2015, was given charge of Joint Director (Policy) earlier this year. He recently took over as JD-Anti Corruption (Headquarters), the key division that handles politically sensitive and big-ticket corruption scandals. Sharma replaced R P Agarwal, IPS officer from Assam Meghalaya cadre of 1986 batch, on completion of his central deputation.

