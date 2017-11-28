Delhi Confidential: How To Close Openings

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

While the candid verbal exchange on the issue of judicial activism and judicial appointments between Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra caught everyone’s attention during Constitution Day celebrations on Sunday, the exchange betrayed one major underlying concern in the higher judiciary. There are eight high courts across the country without regular chief justices, and the number will go up to nine soon with the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court set to retire next week. Besides, six positions of judges are vacant in the Supreme Court. It turns out that the government has not received any recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium to fill up these vacancies in the last few months.

One-Line Wonders!

Hearing in the Hadiya case saw angry exchanges between senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who represented petitioner Shefin Jahan, and Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, who appeared for the NIA. Sibal tried to counter Singh’s reference to NIA probe reports to bolster charges that a well-oiled network was operating in Kerala to convert with a jibe, “I have seen NIA take U-turns in many cases.” Pat came Singh’s reply, “…during your term.”

Politics Budgeted

Not that there is any restriction, but Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seems keen to accommodate as many political responsibilities as early as possible before the exercise of Budget preparation begins. From December 1, the Finance Ministry will be quarantined for Budget preparations, and before that Jaitley was in Gujarat over the weekend on election-related work. In Surat, where the BJP is facing the ire of traders over initial glitches in GST implementation, Jaitley met representatives of the textile industry to assuage them that the government was sensitive to their concerns.

