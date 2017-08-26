Delhi confidential: Held Up

Among those stuck was Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who had an appointment with the President at 11.30 am Among those stuck was Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who had an appointment with the President at 11.30 am

Held Up

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ended the Delhi leg of his fourth India visit on Friday. President Ramnath Kovind gifted him an album with photographs from his last three visits — in 1996, 2002 and 2004 — taken from the Rashtrapati Bhavan archives. However, Deuba, who was to leave for the airport at 11.15 am, got delayed and kept a long line of cars waiting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan gate. Among those stuck was Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who had an appointment with the President at 11.30 am. He was, however, let through even while others had to wait for over half-an-hour.

Friends On Flight

IT’S NOT only flocking together but also flying together. Two days ahead of RJD’s anti-BJP rally in Patna, some Opposition leaders discussed their travel plans on Friday. JDS general secretary Danish Ali, NCP leader Tariq Anwar, CPI’s D Raja and RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary could go to Patna in the same flight, and an Opposition leader even JD(U)’s rebel Sharad Yadav could also accompany them in the same flight. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are slated to reach Patna from Kolkata and Lucknow.

Oslo Before Patna

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Norway, skipping RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s anti-BJP rally in Patna on Sunday, has surprised leaders of both the RJD and the Congress. Although there is no love lost between Rahul and Lalu — and no one has forgotten the Amethi MP’s denouncement of the Uttar Pradesh government’s ordinance to negate a Supreme Court verdict on convicted lawmakers, which, he stated should be “torn up and thrown away” — at least some of the leaders expected he would attend the rally, given that this is the first opportunity for a show of strength by the Opposition after Nitish Kumar’s decision to team up with the BJP. Rahul is traveling to Oslo on the invitation of Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Norway perhaps is more important, one leader said sarcastically.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App