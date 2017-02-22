Delhi confidential: Gujarat disconnection

Bahuguna joined the BJP late last year, and is the party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat. Bahuguna joined the BJP late last year, and is the party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Gujarat Disconnection

The Congress on Tuesday fielded four women leaders — Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza and MPs Sushmita Dev, Rajani Patil and Amiben Yagnik — to take on the BJP in the Naliya gangrape case in Gujarat. The media interaction reminded of a similar press conference four top women leaders of the party held in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Jayanti Natarajan, Girija Vyas, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Oza had then addressed the media, seeking an inquiry into the Gujarat government’s alleged illegal surveillance of a young woman. Natarajan left the party just over a year later, after taking on party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Bahuguna joined the BJP late last year, and is the party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat.

Grudge To Hugs

With the Assembly elections in the state over, the chasm between Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and state Congress chief Kishore Upadhyaya seems to have narrowed. Both recently addressed a joint media conference in Dehradun. At the event, Upadhyaya called Rawat his “elder brother Arjun”, who had “led” the electoral fight. The two leaders themselves served food and dessert to journalists, leaving them wondering about the cause of this sudden bonhomie between the two leaders. After all, few had forgotten Upadhyaya’s annoyance after he was pushed to a constituency he never wanted, reportedly at Rawat’s behest.

Translation In Trance

The Election Commission may have issued V K Sasikala a notice just last week, but complaints regarding her elevation as AIADMK’s interim general secretary had started coming in the first week of January itself. Based on one of these complaints, the EC had asked the party to furnish information about her election. In response, the AIADMK sent detailed minutes of the general council meeting held on December 29, 2016. The EC, however, could not take a decision on this since the minutes were in Tamil. Since no one in Nirvachan Sadan knows the language well, the commission had asked the party to translate the minutes in English and send it again. The EC is yet to hear from the party.