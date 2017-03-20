Delhi confidential: Guests in Pink

P P Chaudhary P P Chaudhary

UNION MINISTER of State for Law and Justice P P Chaudhary on Saturday had interesting guests at his residence. More than 100 tribal women from Rajasthan, all in pink sarees and mostly from his constituency of Pali, were invited to his house for a cup of tea. The women, who are in the Capital for a meeting of women self-help groups, wanted the minister’s help to raise funds to buy machines that can preserve the eatable core of jackfruit.

Power District

THE HILLY district of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand has suddenly become a unique power centre of the country. The chief ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are from Pauri. It also has the home constituencies of three of the nine Uttarakhand ministers — Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat and Dhan Singh Rawat. Besides, Pauri is also the native place of NSA Ajit Doval, Army chief Bipin Rawat and R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana. Obviously then, at the homes of Uttarakhand’s politicians these days the buzz is about how their local men are leaving their stamp all over.

Next Move

AFTER THE setback in the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a CBI probe into the Narada sting operation, the Trinamool Congress, it seems, is preparing to knock the doors of the Supreme Court. West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak has travelled to Delhi and there was a meeting at Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee’s residence over the weekend. All MPs who featured in the sting tapes, with the exception of Aparupa Poddar, were present at the meeting.

Red Carpet

INDIA IS laying out the red carpet for Afghanistan, as was evident in officials meeting each other last week. As Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Helmet Khalil Karai came to India, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar hosted him at his residence. Officials said it was a rare occasion where the Foreign Secretary entertained an Afghan guest in the best possible manner.

