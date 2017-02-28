Delhi Confidential: Gender Wonder

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi’s office has received a unique request for help. The letter states that the person considers himself to be a woman trapped in a man’s body and has requested the minister’s help in getting his gender changed in all official records – passport and Aadhaar, among others. The minister is learnt to have referred the case to her grievance redressal officer, who is in a fix on how to resolve the case since the person in question is considering sex reassignment surgery.

Why, Your Honour

It was deja vu of sorts for the Supreme Court bench of Justices Adarsh K Goel and Uday U Lalit on Monday. Last Thursday, the lawyer representing the wife of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul had questioned why her matter had jumped at least 10 other courts and listed before this bench, sitting in Court No. 13. On Monday, the counsel for founder-owner of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya also raised the same question, pointing out this case was being heard by a different combination of judges. To this, the bench said that it would have to verify from the court registry about the listing.

Wipe That Tax

Congress MP Sushmita Dev has written to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and sought a reduction in taxes on sanitary napkins —- at par with condoms and contraceptives, which are tax-free as they are recognised as a necessity. Sanitary napkins are taxed up to 14.5 per cent – the tax varies from state to state – and are proposed to be taxed at 12 per cent under GST, which is akin to treating an essential hygiene product as a luxury item, Dev pointed out.