Delhi confidential: Gearing Up

Gearing Up

The bypolls to two Assembly segments — Mungaoli and Kolaras — both in Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency has got Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan worried. Though the bypolls are yet to be announced, Chouhan has begun preparing to counter Scindia’s influence in the area. Having recently lost a byelection in Chitrakoot to Congress, the Madhya Pradesh CM is aware that another set of defeats in the next round of bypolls may create an adverse perception months ahead of Assembly elections. BJP hopes that a victory in these constituencies will not only boost its morale but may also dampen the spirit of Scindia, who could be the Congress face in the Assembly election.

Culinary Digression

To embellish his speech in Lok Sabha on his opposition to the triple talaq Bill, CPM’s A Sampath on Thursday said if the Bill was passed, people would think the Parliament was an oven where anything could be cooked. To this, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, reminding Sampath that his time was running out and he must focus on moot points, said, “You have just three minutes and you are talking about ovens.”

Writing On The Wall

The 12 pages in the 2018 wall calendar of Parliament, which was released by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday, depict exterior and interior of the Parliament House and showcase inscriptions on domes, arches, chambers and rooms of the colonial-period building. The inscriptions — in Sanskrit, Arabic and Persian — have been sourced from Rigveda, Mahabharata, Gita, Manusmriti and Panchatantra, Arthashastra and Quran. The inscriptions dwell on attributes of a wise ruler, truth, righteousness, charity and brotherhood.

Looking For A Break

Will our MPs work on New Year’s Day? Even before the Winter Session commenced, many of the leaders had talked about it at the pre-session all-party meeting. Many of the leaders had then argued that MPs from the North-East will not able to make it on December 26, the day after Christmas. The Parliament deferred to their wishes and did not meet on December 25 and 26. Now the question is whether the House will function on New Year’s Day. Many of the MPs are said to be keen that they should get a New Year break. MPs were hoping a decision on it would be taken Thursday, but no final decision was taken despite the issue being raised in Rajya Sabha.

