Delhi Confidential: Fringe Benefit

As Rajnath Singh is nursing a fractured leg, these meetings are likely to remain suspended. As Rajnath Singh is nursing a fractured leg, these meetings are likely to remain suspended.

Public relations officers of the Home Ministry and the central paramilitary forces these days have one task less on their plate. One of their route drills was to photograph meetings between directors-general of various forces with the Home Minister and put it out on social media. As Rajnath Singh is nursing a fractured leg, these meetings are likely to remain suspended. The minister is likely to take few more weeks to get well, sources said.

Wait for promotion

The Railway Board Secretariat Service is upset as the ministry has not processed the file for promotions for over a month, despite a court directive in the wake of stalled promotions in the service. Last week, an aggrieved lot petitioned the secretary of the board. They were told that the previous Railway Board member concerned did not process the file as he was due to retire. Pending the new appointment, the responsibilities were being discharged by Member Engineering on a temporary basis, who is unlikely to process the file as well.

Backstory of transfer

The recent transfer of the RSS’s all India co-publicity chief Narendra Kumar from Delhi to Patna has set many tongues wagging in the parivar. Kumar, who was earlier the publicity chief of the north zone, had created heartburn among a section of the Delhi RSS by reportedly recommending the winding up of the media wing of the Delhi RSS on the ground of irregularities. The Delhi unit now has reason to chuckle at the news of his Patna transfer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App