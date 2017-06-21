Delhi Confidential: Fracture No Hurdle

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been advised three-week rest and asked to avoid putting weight on his legs after he fractured it during morning walk on Sunday. Singh, however, had to bypass the medical advice on Tuesday when Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind came calling at his to residence to ask about his health. A stickler for political propriety, Singh decided to not let doctors’ advice hold him back from receiving Kovind, who is all set to become the next President of India.

Degree Dilemma

The HRD Ministry’s grand plans of introducing an ordinance to help IIIT students stranded without degrees has been nixed by the PMO. The IIIT Bill, which is meant to empower 15 IIITs to grant degrees to students, is still awaiting Parliament’s nod. In the interim, the first batch of students has already graduated from IIITs in Guwahati, Vadodara, Kota and Chittoor. To save the day for the graduates, and the government from embarrassment, the HRD Ministry had sent a proposal to introduce IIIT Ordinance to Law Ministry for vetting. Although the Law Ministry’s nod was in, turns out the PMO sent back the proposal. The ministry and students now have no option but to wait for Parliament’s approval.

Tee For Asanas

RSS pracharaks loaned to the BJP to serve as sangathan mantri (organisation in-charge) in each state unit had gathered for an organisational meet at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. After completion of the closed-door discussion over the party’s expansion plans, each of them was in for an unusual gift: a souvenir wrapped in newspapers. They soon realised that it was Yoga Day T-shirts wrapped in those papers.

Taking Good Care

After winning Uttar Pradesh with a massive margin, the BJP leadership seems to be ensuring that leaders from the state are honoured properly. Before nominating Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader from Kanpur Dehat, for the post of President, BJP’s Agra MP and former Union minister Ram Shankar Katheria was appointed chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, chairman of the minority commission, also comes from Uttar Pradesh and had headed the UP unit of BJP’s minority morcha.

