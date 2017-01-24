Delhi confidential: Fissure Pressure

Some months ago, Sushil Kumar Shinde from Maharashtra had gone to Haryana to probe an assault on state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, allegedly by Hooda supporters. Some months ago, Sushil Kumar Shinde from Maharashtra had gone to Haryana to probe an assault on state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, allegedly by Hooda supporters.

Is there any connection between Congress factionalism in Haryana and Maharashtra? Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday decided to rush former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Mumbai to resolve the feud between Gurudas Kamat and Sanjay Nirupam, the party’s city unit chief. The decision came after Kamat, an AICC general secretary, hit out at Nirupam and fellow general secretary Mohan Prakash, accusing the duo of driving out leaders from Mumbai Congress ahead of civic elections in the city. Hooda himself is immersed neck deep in factionalism in Haryana. Some months ago, Sushil Kumar Shinde from Maharashtra had gone to Haryana to probe an assault on state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, allegedly by Hooda supporters.

Long-pending work has finally been done in Railway Board chairman A K Mital’s office at Rail Bhawan. Returning from a four-day tour, Mital walked into a new office on Monday. His chamber had a termite problem and the wood panelling on the walls, installed decades ago, was being eaten by termites. But maintenance workers could never get the opportunity to fix it because they always found the chairman at work. They got the opportunity finally when Mital left for Darjeeling on Thursday.

Outgoing US envoy Richard Verma was given a warm send-off by the Canadian High Commission in his farewell dinner for diplomats last week. The Canadian envoy, Nadir Patel, and his deputy, Jess Dutton, gifted Verma the Canadian ice hockey team’s jersey and socks, since the US diplomat plays ice hockey. Verma spent some of his early years in Canada.