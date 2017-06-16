Delhi confidential: Feedback Fire

The Randeep Surjewala-headed communication department has a feedback mechanism on the performance of panellists on TV. The Randeep Surjewala-headed communication department has a feedback mechanism on the performance of panellists on TV.

The tension brewing in the Congress’s communication department is out in the open. C R Kesavan, one of the media panelists, revealed the discord with his tweet on Tuesday: “I will resume tv only when certain sections in party cease to harbour their parochial north-south divide”. The reason for his outburst seems to be the following. The Randeep Surjewala-headed communication department has a feedback mechanism on the performance of panellists on TV. One such feedback about Kesavan, the grandson of C Rajagopalachari, was that his accent was hard to understand. One gets to hear that he was not sent to any channel on the UP election verdict day, which upset him. Many of the young media panelists have been nursing a grudge that on big days, they are sent to some insignificant channel at an insignificant time. The argument being that they are the ones who slog for the party, while the “stars” descend only during big events.

Turning Tables

There were smiles all around when Health Minister J P Nadda started his press conference on Thursday with a “mitron”, an address that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his signature. The tables turned briefly during the interaction when a TV journalist prefaced his question on in vitro fertilisation with “all women want to be mothers”. He was shouted down by others even as the minister and bureaucrats watched amused.

Yoga Time

The court-mandated revision of the seniority list of the Railway Board Secretariat Service is on, but the proposed revised list of seniority has left many anguished. Several officials have petitioned the Railway Board against it, saying it has not been made in keeping with the principles the court had mandated. Amid all this, the person at the centre of the revision process, Railway Board Secretary R K Verma, has taken off for a yoga course in south India along with several others in the Railways in the run-up to International Yoga Day.

