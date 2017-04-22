Delhi confidential: Embattled CM

Besides fighting the Enforcement Directorate, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is also battling organisational issues. Singh on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and apart from briefing her about the ED grilling, he is learnt to have broached the topic of replacing state Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukku, with whom he has been at loggerheads for some time. Singh, one gets to hear, has pitched for replacing Sukku with a Dalit leader. His argument is that a Rajput-Dalit combination will send out a good message to the electorate. For the post, Singh is said to have in mind names such as former Assembly Speaker Ganguram Musafir and Kuldeep Kumar. Both are five-term MLAs.

Quiz Time

If stories in the corridors of BJP headquarters are to be believed, there will be some anxious moments when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah meet Chief Ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states on Sunday. Apparently, both Modi and Shah are of the opinion that states that did not do well in recent civic body elections and bypolls did not implement Central schemes effectively. BJP lost the Ater Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh and some seats in the local body elections in Chhattisgarh last year. Both CMs may face some uncomfortable questions during the meeting.

Head-Hunting

With CBDT chairperson Sushil Chandra retiring next month, there is speculation in the North Block about the next top boss of the Income Tax Department. One choice is CBDT member Nishi Singh, the next in the hierarchy. But since her tenure also gets over in a few months, it is not clear if the government would appoint her, only to begin a search for her replacement soon after. The buzz is also about Chandra, who also heads the investigation wing, getting an extension. Since many contentious cases on demonetisation are pending, and with new ones emerging, a need for continuity at the top might go in his favour.

Testing Time

There is a cloud of uncertainty over University Grants Commission’s teacher eligibility test, or UGC-NET. Last year, in September, CBSE had expressed reluctance in conducting the test, as it was bogged down with its own Board examinations and other competitive entrance tests such as the JEE-Main. NET is conducted twice a year. Although CBSE organised the last test — in January this year — there seems to be little information on which agency is willing to shoulder the responsibility for the second round in July. The confusion has led to a delay. Last year, the second round of NET was notified in March and applications were accepted through April. This time, the exam hasn’t been notified yet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now