Delhi confidential: Ease of release

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Ease Of Release

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu registered his happiness at having to just put aside a piece of cloth to unveil five books, rather than unpack them all, at a book launch at the Indian Council of World Affairs recently. “Such a simple way of doing it,” he exclaimed. Given the Vice-President’s penchant for book releases, he could not hide his appreciation for this pleasant change, given how the usual drill of untying a band and unwrapping a book can become a clumsy affair.

Culture Connect

During Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s visit, one of the ideas is to portray the maritime links between the two countries. And in a bid to do that, the two sides are planning a joint stamp release, showcasing links between Kandla and Chabahar. Diplomats have been working to make a cultural connect between the two countries, and there could be a pact on traditional medicine like ayurveda as well.

New Ideas

The BJP, known for its affinity with religion, gods and mythology, comes up with contemporary ideas. The case in point is a bike rally of party president Amit Shah at Jind, Haryana. He too arrived at the venue riding pillion on a bike. Contrast this with the ‘rath yatra’ planned by former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda of the rival Congress. The ‘rath yatra’ is also a lift from BJP terminology, dating back to L K Advani’s Ayodhya temple movement. Hooda, who already had to contend with a counter-show — a cycle yatra planned by his in-house rival, state Congress president Ashok Tanwar — has been grounded for now. He has fractured a foot. It will take at least a month for his chariot to roll out.

Nominees Rejected

The chairman of Press Council of India, Justice C K Prasad, has rejected 18 nominees of the member bodies of the Press Council. Citing reasons including that the bodies did not send twice the number of names for nomination, and that some senior editors do not qualify as editors under the Press Council Act, the chairman has denied nominees representing working journalists, editors and bodies of newspaper owners. The total strength of the Press Council is 28, apart from the chairman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App