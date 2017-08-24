Delhi confidential: Doubt On Gandhis

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

Doubt On Gandhis

It is being touted as the big Opposition gathering, but the rally to be organised by RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Patna next week could be skipped by the Gandhis. If Congress leaders are to be believed, the party would be represented by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the AICC general secretary in charge of Bihar, C P Joshi. A message from Sonia Gandhi could be read out at the rally. Earlier, there was hope that Rahul Gandhi would attend the meeting but Congress leaders said there is no indication so far that the Congress vice-president would travel to Patna.

All Lucky Days

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Wednesday told a lawyer whom the court had fined Rs 25 lakh for filing 64 PILs and wasting “valuable judicial time” that he will post the matter on a date after his retirement “so that he gets a fair hearing”. The CJI retires on August 27. Chief Justice Khehar then asked Rajiv Daiya what was his lucky day so that the case could be posted on that day. Daiya responded: “All days are lucky for me.”

Loyalty Points

At a time the Sharad Yadav camp is planning to knock on the doors of Election Commission to claim ownership of the Janata Dal(United), the Nitish Kumar camp has reportedly got signed letters of support from all 71 MLAs and 30 MLCs of Bihar, including those suspected to have sympathised with Sharad. To counter the Sharad camp’s claim of support from 14 state units, the Nitish camp has got letters of support from 16 state units. Some leaders in Bihar on whom the Sharad camp is counting on have already given signed affidavits of support to Nitish.

