Delhi Confidential: Different Goals

Lalu Prasad Lalu Prasad

RJD CHIEF Lalu Prasad and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bihar Tejaswi Yadav are in the national capital for the past two days pursuing different goals of politics and governance. While the RJD chief is here to campaign for his son-in-law Rahul Yadav, the SP candidate from Sikandarabad in Bulandshahr district, Tejaswi is here to flag road and rail infrastructure needs of his state. Tejaswi met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday over the delay in work on construction of 53 railway overbridges in Bihar. On Wednesday, he met Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to take up the issue of construction, widening and strengthening of national highways.

Pinning Blame

HIS PREDECESSOR Chaudhary Birender Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing out how several MPs had said that unless dedicated funds were allocated to Modi’s pet Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (model village), the scheme will be a damp squib. But Rural Development Minister Narendra Tomar has chosen to take another route. Asked about pursuing the issue of poor response to SAGY phase 2 with the PMO, Tomar said it has got nothing to do with funding. The fault lies squarely with the MPs, he said on the sidelines of a press meet. Incidentally, several BJP MPs too have not come forward to adopt villages this time around.

Busy Man

Sole RSP Lok Sabha member N K Premchandran was a busy man on Wednesday. First, he moved 30 amendments to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Also, the MP from Kollam raised a question on coastal security during the Question Hour, raised a matter of his constituency under Rule 377 and moved a resolution opposing Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill. He also spoke at length on the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Bill, which seeks to formally make the banning of old Rs 500 and

Rs 1,000 notes a law and includes provision of penalty for holding the demonetised note.

The Spectator

WATCHING WITH glee the crisis in the AIADMK barely eight months after it retained power, the DMK is foreseeing two situations. Although it has said that it would not support a minority government led by O Panneerselvam, sources said the party was ready to go with him if he manages to wean away a sizeable number of MLAs with him. Even then, DMK leaders said, the option that could be explored is a DMK-led government backed by the OPS faction from outside and not the other way around. DMK leaders, however, believe the AIADMK would find a middle ground. They believe AIADMK chief V K Sasikala may agree to let another party leader take over as Chief Minister. She will remain the party chief and the government’s control will be in her hands. The DMK believes Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai could be the frontrunner in such a situation.