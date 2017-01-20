Delhi confidential: Desperate Moves

Chief Minister Harish Rawat, the sole power centre in the state Congress right now, is trying hard to gather some BJP dissidents and independents for these contests. Chief Minister Harish Rawat, the sole power centre in the state Congress right now, is trying hard to gather some BJP dissidents and independents for these contests.

With some of its rebels getting BJP tickets, the Congress is having to rethink its strategies in Uttarakhand. Unable to find suitable candidates to fight its former leaders, the party has been delaying the announcement of its list of candidates for the state assembly elections. Chief Minister Harish Rawat, the sole power centre in the state Congress right now, is trying hard to gather some BJP dissidents and independents for these contests. The party was supposed to announce its candidates on Thursday but, unable to reach the right formula, had to cancel its scheduled press conference called for this purpose. The announcement, apparently, will happen on Friday now.

Return Of Penalty?

THE PROBLEM of vacant seats in IITs and NITs usually has officers at HRD Ministry at their wits end. This issue is expected to come up for discussion at the meeting of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority or JOSAA on January 29. The meeting, which will be held in Chennai, will discuss the report of the panel that was set up to suggest ways to reduce number of vacant seats in engineering. It is quite likely that JOSAA may agree to reinstate the penalty that was earlier imposed on candidates who would take admission and never turn up at the beginning of the academic session. This penalty was discontinued last year, but it seems that it has encouraged aspirants to block seats without facing any consequences for not joining the course. JOSAA could agree to forfeit at least 50 per cent of the acceptance fee that is paid by aspirants at the time of counselling.

Power Cut

AMIDST ALL the hectic ongoing work for the upcoming Budget session, the Parliament Secretariat plunged into commotion on Thursday due to frequent power cuts. After 5 pm, the building also had to face a few hours of complete darkness. Officers complained about having to postpone their work. Only emergency lights were working, besides CCTV cameras. What was worse, an old employee was stuck in one of the lifts of the Parliament building in the afternoon for about 15 minutes.