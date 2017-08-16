Delhi confidential: Culture Connect

US acting envoy Mary Kay Loss Carlson wore the tussar — the second most popular choice by online users — for the President’s At Home in Rashtrapati Bhavan. US acting envoy Mary Kay Loss Carlson wore the tussar — the second most popular choice by online users — for the President’s At Home in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

US acting envoy MaryKay Loss Carlson ended her saree search on social media on Independence Day. Of the four choices that were being polled, she finally wore the red Kanjeevaram — the most popular choice among those who voted online — on Tuesday morning as she and her diplomat-husband attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at Red Fort. She wore the tussar — the second most popular choice by online users — for the President’s At Home in Rashtrapati Bhavan. About 2,500 people could vote for one of four saree options, which also included jamdani and dupion. This was one of the public diplomacy initiatives of the US envoy, who is active on Twitter, to connect with Indian culture.

High Praise

Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha was complimented by none other than Justice D Y Chandrachud of the Supreme Court for his outfit at the Independence day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday. The ASG, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was sporting an off-white dhoti, kurta and shawl.

In Memory Of Mujibur

The Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi observed National Mourning Day on Tuesday to mark the assassination of the founder of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, on August 15, 1975. The sombre ceremony was marked by speeches by former diplomat Ronen Sen, who was a junior diplomat in Dhaka in 1971, and former Army chief Gen (retd) Deepak Kapoor, who had fought the 1971 war in Bangladesh against the Pakistan army. They, along with Bangladesh envoy Syed Muazzem Ali, recalled the contribution of Bangabandhu. There was also a screening of a short film on his contribution.

