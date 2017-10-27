Delhi confidential: Convention broken

Smriti Irani said that Sardar Patel who united the country would have been surprised at this. She chose to deliver the lecture, switching between English and Hindi. Smriti Irani said that Sardar Patel who united the country would have been surprised at this. She chose to deliver the lecture, switching between English and Hindi.

Convention broken

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani, calling herself a rebel with and without causes, broke the convention by delivering the annual Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture in Hindi and English. She said that the chief of All India Radio, which hosts the lecture, told her it would be “impossible” to deliver it in Hindi as it has always been given in English since 1955. Irani said that Sardar Patel who united the country would have been surprised at this. She chose to deliver the lecture, switching between English and Hindi.

VVIP shoe protection

Three hours before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Taj Mahal, a group of government officials inspected the route he would take to the monument and asked that two of the machines kept to dispense shoe protectors to visitors be moved closer to the steps. They agreed to provide the Chief Minister the velvet shoe protectors kept for VVIPs, but in the chaos that later ensured, Adityanath ended up wearing the blue ones meant for regular visitors. The contractor supplying the blue ones said both the machine and the shoe protectors were made in China.

Wedding punch

Boxer Vijender Singh on Thursday tried to deliver a surprise punch at Rahul Gandhi at an event. The boxer asked when he would get married. But the Congress vice-president was able to duck the question, replying that he believes in destiny and it will happen when it happens. As for Singh’s observation that he has never seen an MP or an MLA playing any sport, Rahul said he was a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art, he works out, runs and swims for an hour every day but prefers not to say it publicly. Singh asked Rahul to upload videos so that it encourages youngsters. Rahul readily agreed.

