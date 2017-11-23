Delhi confidential: Congress’s Tea Talk

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

Congress’s Tea Talk

Although it was on the defensive on Tuesday after the chaiwala jibe returned to haunt them, the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Gujarat, has gone on the offensive. Knowing the emotive value the issue has, on which the BJP is harping, the Gujarat Congress on Wednesday made an unusual move. It sent volunteers, armed with camera crew, to several tea sellers in Ahmedabad and made them talk about how GST and demonetisation impacted their lives. Many of them, those involved with the exercise said, slammed GST and demonetisation. The IT cell of the Gujarat Congress is planning to put out the chaiwala tales on social media to counter the BJP.

R-Day Tweak

For the past two years, border guarding forces under the Home Ministry have been kept off the Republic Day parade. This was done ostensibly to cut the parade time which extends to over two hours. However, in the backdrop of tensions on the border — particularly the Doklam standoff — the government seems to be having a rethink. Sources said the ITBP, which guards India’s border with China, will be in the parade this year.

Court Spoiler

The order of a West Bengal court asking him to refrain from comments on Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has come at an inopportune time for BJP leader Mukul Roy. Roy was said to be planning his first big media interaction from the BJP podium in Delhi since he joined the party and the target was expected to be the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Now, Roy will have to get the local court’s order scrutinised for details before firing his next salvo.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App