Delhi confidential: Comma to semicolon

Comma To Semicolon

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is set to join the club of political leaders who have penned their reflections on their political life, although his political schedule seems to be delaying the date. The former Haryana chief minister, who began work on the book some time back, is set to take out a rath yatra and a protest march against the BJP government and the publication of the memoir is likely to get delayed further. But sources say the book will come out before the next state Assembly elections — Haryana is scheduled to go to the polls in the second half of 2019.

Eye On Panel

After getting the IIM Bill passed in Parliament, the HRD Ministry has one last mile to go before making IIMs completely autonomous. The government is about to set up a committee to draft rules under the Act, and IIM-Sirmaur chairman Ajay Shriram is tipped to be chairman of the panel. IIM-Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma, IIM-Bangalore director G Raghuram, and MD of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Satish Mehta are also expected to be part of the committee.

Identity Crisis

Although it has been more than six weeks since the government constituted the 15th Finance Commission, some of its members are still waiting for proper identity cards issued to them to allow them access to government offices and facilities for deliberations required to begin their work. The commission headed by ex-bureaucrat and former Rajya Sabha member N K Singh was constituted in late November last year with a task to submit its recommendations by end-October 2019.

