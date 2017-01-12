Delhi Confidential: Coming Soon

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

EVEN AS he remains busy with selection of candidates for the forthcoming elections in Punjab, former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has something to look forward to. His “authorised biography”, written by a Punjab-based journalist, is scheduled to be released soon. The book promises to an “authentic, definitive and no-holds-barred narrative — packed with fascinating incidents and anecdotes — that brings alive the life and times of one of the most prominent and striking individuals (a former royal) in the sphere of Punjab politics”.

M for Mitron

PSYCHOLOGISTS would know for sure, but it seems, the more fiercely you oppose someone, the more his persona tends to haunt you. The case in point is Congress general secretary Janardan Dwivedi, who started his speech at a party conclave here by addressing the participants as “mitron”. Later on, even party vice-president Rahul Gandhi cited “mitron”, this time of course in jest, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his conclusive remarks, after being egged on by the audience. Just goes to drive the point that there is no getting away from “mitron”, no matter which party it is.

The Obstacle

The All India Council for Technical Education met on Wednesday to discuss the Centre’s proposal to have a common entrance test for all engineering institutes across the country. This proposal is not new and has been attempted by governments in the past. Like each time, this time too the plan met with some opposition. The representative of the Tamil Nadu government on the Council opposed the idea and is learnt to have read out a long statement during the meeting. The Centre has now decided to consult all state governments first before moving ahead on this plan.

Breakthrough Soon?

A WEEK after taking charge, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Wednesday hinted at breaking the stalemate over appointments of judges to the higher judiciary — particularly in the Supreme Court — which is at present short of eight judges than the approved strength of 31. As senior lawyer Rajeev Dhawan sought urgent hearing of a matter, he said: “We are so short of strength that it has become difficult to manage day-to-day affairs. What to do?” Then in a tone of reassurance, he added: “But don’t worry. We will increase our strength. Wait till the month-end. We should be able to do something.” After a bench led by Justice Khehar quashed the NJAC in October 2015, an apparent tussle between judiciary and executive has obstructed the judicial appointments.

The Objection

THE DISPUTE in the PAC over Chairman K V Thomas’s remarks about calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appearance before it on the demonetisation issue is likely to cast a shadow over the panel’s deliberations on other issues also. It is learnt that BJP members would express their resentment against Thomas’s remarks this Friday itself when the panel meets to take the oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on the subject Management of Defence Offsets based on a CAG report of 2012-13. The panel’s meeting on demonetisation is scheduled on January 20.