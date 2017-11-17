Delhi confidential: Coalition woes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

On a visit to Delhi for an award function, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended a meeting of the available members of the CPM politburo. The issue was ally CPI’s barbs in the aftermath of Thomas Chandy’s resignation from his Cabinet. CPI ministers had stayed away from a Cabinet meeting earlier this week in protest against Chandy’s continuance as minister, forcing the CM to seek his resignation. And today, an editorial in CPI mouthpiece Janayugam was scathing. Vijayan is learnt to have told the politburo members that the CPI did not observe coalition dharma. The politburo permitted the CPM’s Kerala leadership to hit back at the ally and, within hours, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan lashed out at the CPI.

Stepping In

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had to step in for the valedictory event of the golden jubilee celebrations of Press Council of India on National Press Day as President Ram Nath Kovind had a change of programme. Kovind was to be the chief guest at the event, at which the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism had to be distributed. But he had to go to Punjab to present standards to the 223 Squadron and 117 Helicopter Unit of the IAF at Adampur. MoS for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore, who was scheduled to be at the function, also could not make it. His senior minister Smriti Irani was present.

Photo faux pas

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya caused embarrassment to the BJP with his goof-up over a picture collage of Jawaharlal Nehru, when he stated that Hardik Patel — whose video with a girl has been doing the rounds — had “more of Nehru’s DNA”. The collage showing Nehru with women included two pictures of the first PM with his sister Vijaylakshmi Pandit. Unfazed, Malviya maintained that he wanted “to highlight the fact that the Congress constantly denigrate tall leaders of the country to make Nehru-Gandhi parivar look good”. His tweet was in response to Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil’s remark that Hardik has the “DNA of Sardar Patel”, referring to the latter’s steadfast approach to the Patidar quota agitation.

