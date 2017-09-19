Delhi confidential: Close Call

Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy

Close Call

The launch of the book ‘Evolving with Subramanian Swamy, A Roller Coaster Ride’, written by the BJP MP’s wife Roxna Swamy, did not see too many BJP leaders in attendance. The only Union minister to attend the event at India International Centre on Sunday evening was Maneka Gandhi. She came before the programme began but left just before it concluded. Halfway through, another BJP leader, Sudhanshu Mittal, arrived and took a seat in one of the last rows. Some quipped that no one wanted to be too close to Swamy.

In Line

As Mayawati emerged on the dais at her rally in Meerut, she was not alone. Apart from BSP Rajya Sabha MPs Satish Chandra Misra and Munquad Ali, she was flanked by the party’s new vice-president and her brother Anand Kumar and his elder son Akash. In a first show of a possible line of succession in the party, she made sure her brother and nephew were at the forefront when the top leaders were garlanded. Anand and Akash were introduced to the crowd before the two MPs.

Making Room

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s plan to divest AICC general secretaries holding charges of two to three states has created a peculiar problem: shortage of rooms at the AICC headquarters. In the past few months, Rahul appointed new general secretaries as well as in-charges and gave them states that were taken away from the likes of B K Hariprasad, Ambika Soni and Digvijaya Singh. But there are not enough office rooms available at 24 Akbar Road. So, the room that was allotted to Soni now is shared by four leaders: Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde and Karan Singh. Kamal Nath had to squeeze in Avinash Pande. Hariprasad is sharing his office with R P N Singh. A Chella Kumar, R C Khuntia, who were promoted as in-charges, are still operating out of the rooms allotted to them as AICC secretaries.

