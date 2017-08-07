Delhi confidential: Chance encounter

Rekha came to Delhi on Saturday to vote in the Vice-Presidential election, there was one thing Shukla could not have planned out — a chance encounter between yesteryear actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan. Rekha came to Delhi on Saturday to vote in the Vice-Presidential election, there was one thing Shukla could not have planned out — a chance encounter between yesteryear actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan.

While Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla delivered on the party’s plan to ensure that UPA-nominated Rajya Sabha members Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha came to Delhi on Saturday to vote in the Vice-Presidential election, there was one thing Shukla could not have planned out — a chance encounter between yesteryear actresses Rekha and Jaya Bachchan.

It so happened that Jaya was coming down with some MPs while Rekha and Shukla were waiting to catch the elevator near Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s office in Parliament. Jaya and Rekha found themselves staring at each other when the door of the lift opened. Rekha hugged Jaya to defuse the awkwardness. She murmured something into her Silsila co-star’s ear after which Jaya exclaimed in surprise before they parted ways.

Tech campus tiff

There is a tussle at the top in NIT Srinagar. Serious differences have cropped up between acting director A R Dar and NIT chairman M J Zarabi over the choice of the institute’s registrar, it was learnt. Dar stepped down recently in protest, forcing the HRD Ministry to summon him and Zarabi to Delhi to sort out their differences. The move proved unsuccessful. The government has now given IIT Jammu director the additional charge of NIT Srinagar till a full-time head is appointed.

Early packer Naidu

When he was the Urban Development Minister, Venkaiah Naidu had acted firmly to get some of the Lutyens bungalows vacated by politicians. Now as Vice-President-elect, Naidu seemed mindful that he could attract scrutiny if he kept the 30, APJ Abdul Kalam Road house occupied for too long as many MPs are known to do.

Naidu has begun packing his stuff early at the bungalow where he has stayed for 18 years. He plans to vacate it within August, less than a month after he ceased to be an MP.

Saree search

US acting ambassador Mary Kay Loss Carlson’s search for sarees has been the buzz on social media. On the embassy’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Carlson has listed four options that she would like to wear on Independence Day. People are participating in online polls and the saree search has become the talk of the diplomatic community. Carlson, a career diplomat, is fond of Indian textiles and she had recently gifted her American friends scarves and stoles from India.

