Delhi confidential: Chair pe charcha

Chair Pe Charcha

With the term of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) coming to an end on April 30, speculation is rife whether committee chairman K V Thomas will be reappointed by the Congress. Thomas had stoked controversy with his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be called before the panel on the issue of demonetisation, The PAC chairman’s post goes to the main Opposition party. While Thomas has completed three consecutive terms as PAC chairman, there is no bar on the number of terms. BJP’s Murli Manohar Joshi was PAC chairman for five terms, although under different Lok Sabhas. BJP members had recently voiced strong objections to Thomas’s style of functioning.

Kabul Connection

Diplomats from Afghanistan and their Indian counterparts dealing with Kabul were elated over the selection of two Afghan cricketers for IPL. Afghanistan’s ambassador to India, Shaida Abdali, was over the moon after the two Afghan players were, for the first time, picked up by IPL teams at the auction on Monday. As he shared the news with fellow colleagues, Indian ambassador Manpreet Vohra was also congratulating the players. Amar Sinha, who is currently secretary in MEA and has served as envoy in Kabul, also wished the players success in the upcoming tournament.

After IITs, The NITs

After appointing directors to 10 IIMs together, the government is close to clearing appointments for as many as 12 NITs. There are several names doing the rounds for the top job at the respective institutions. The buzz is that the HRD Ministry has shortlisted Prof N S Raghuvanshi of IIT-Kharagpur as director of NIT-Bhopal and Dr Pradeep Kumar Jain of IIT-Varanasi for NIT-Uttarakhand. Prof Pradeep Kumar Garg, vice-chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University, is the top contender for directorship at NIT-Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, while Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao of IIT-Kharagpur is learnt to be in the running for the top job at NIT-Surathkal in Karnataka.