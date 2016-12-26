Delhi Confidential: Campaign Concern

Prashant Kishor. Prashant Kishor.

Campaign concern

Many senior Congress leaders are not very happy with, what they call, lack of interest shown by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. They allege he has left most of the strategising to his team members. A senior Congress leader, playing an important part in finalising the party’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, was last week heard saying that Kishor’s team was behind “damaging” reports in a section of the media. When asked why the party was continuing with Kishor’s services, the leader replied with a wry smile, “Rahulji ko puchiye (ask Rahul Gandhi)”.

Problem of perception

Students of Chhattisgarh’s only government university for journalism, Raipur-based Kushabhau Thakre Patrakarita Avam Jansanchar University, were upset over a recent examination question which, they said, insulted their future profession. The third semester paper on Media Planning and Management of Master of Science in Electronic Media had a multiple-choice question about how “the finance of media units is arranged”. The four options were: “donation”, “by selling shares”, “contribution of employees” and “from begging”. The last option, “bhikh maangkar”, left the students fuming. They also staged a protest against the university’s “perception” of their profession.

Rejig buzz

Speculation is rife in Delhi’s power corridors that following the sudden resignation of Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, a rejig in the Cabinet may also trigger a gubernatorial reshuffle. The last Cabinet reshuffle happened in July, and was seen largely as an infusion of new blood. A younger Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, replacing Najma Heptulla, who touched the unofficial Cabinet age bar of 75 years last year. While she was accommodated in Manipur Raj Bhawan, another Union minister — Kalraj Mishra — survives in the Union Council of Ministers despite having breached the age barrier.